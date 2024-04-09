LETTER: Anti-Semitic attack on Marais Road synagogue reminiscent of Nazis

The Consitiution enshrines the right of worship for all South Africans. Yet the anti-Semitic attack on the Marais Road synagogue by Muslims is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in 1938 when on Kristallnacht Jewish houses of worship and Jewish-owned businesses were destroyed.

This led up to the slaughter of 6 million Jews in the death camps in Nazi Germany. Have people forgotten Helen Suzman, Denis Goldberg, Joe Slovo and Ruth First, who fought to bring down the apartheid regime? Have people conveniently forgotten that on October 7 Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 innocent civilians and took 140 people hostage into Gaza?

The intention of Hamas is to destroy the State of Israel and drive the Jews into the sea. The pitiful remnant of Jews who survived the Holocast returned to their ancestral homeland and with the blessing of the UN founded the State of Israel. In May 1948 war was declared on the new state of Israel by five Arab armies.

The Arab nations hate each other and the only factor that unites them is their hatred of the Jews. Why are there 2 million people living in Gaza? The answer is that those who fled in 1948 have been living in camps because no Arab nation will take in the Palestinians.

With all their oil billions, these very rich and prosperous countries have turned their backs on the Palestinians. The world is a sick and sorry mess. Today Israel is the target and tomorrow the world. * JM Chipkin, Fresnaye.

