LETTER: Armageddon stares humanity in the face

Many seasoned and polished writers expounded their views on the attacks unfolding in the Middle East. Brinkmanship and missile diplomacy are being displayed as nations prepare for more conflict, not realising that Armageddon is staring at humanity.

The entire world stands petrified, as humanity grimly witnesses the demolishing of Palestine. This is the price you pay for being defenceless. History proves that the world’s superpowers have no strategic allies. In reality, they have strategic interests. It was William Shakespeare who wrote in Macbeth: “The attempt not the deed confounds us.” These betrayals will live in infamy. The entire planet is in political turmoil, as restless global citizens resort to violence and anarchy in an attempt to change the old world order, whose sinister architects are determined to cling to.

At this crucial moment of tremendous political, social, financial and economic upheaval, the greatest mankind has faced in history, is the possibility of the dark cabal getting away with provoking World War III. Through that, they are hoping to bring in the next world order. The emerging conflicts create a platform for the evil warlords to continue to unfold and prosecute their nefarious agenda, with impunity. They are moving according to a scripted plan. Disturbing events in Europe, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East are chess pieces falling into place.

The invisible rulers of the universe dominate the political, monetary and legal systems of virtually all nations. They have stealthily placed all global communication networks under censorship and compelled them to diffuse only the version of events that suit their hidden agenda. Two of the most powerful nations during WWII – Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan – were bombed into submission because of their global aggression. Today’s military juggernauts embrace a beast from the apocalypse, gnawing on the flesh and bones of weaker nations. A gigantic nuclear war will erupt within the next 5 years. Most of the world will inhale nuclear dust. Scores of millions will perish as collateral damage. Their survivors will feast on radiated fish in a glowing sea.

We are in a self-induced coma as the world slides into an immense conflict that will exterminate humanity. Never trust the current world order. * FAROUK ARAIE, JOHANNESBURG. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.