LETTER: Armchair activists may protest, but vagrants are devaluing our properties

As soon as lockdown went to level 3, vagrants materialised on the slope of Muizenberg Park. The unwanted results are: * Devaluation of our properties. * Destruction of fynbos and surroundings. * Litter. * Mountain fire hazard.

No doubt this letter shall have armchair activists frothing. But I do not see these activists or the Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission inviting these vagrants to live in their homes or set up camp in their gardens.

We are not heartless to their plight. When the call went out at the beginning of winter for donations the entire community responded.

Shortly thereafter we found blankets and clothes discarded in the streets.

Offers of free tickets to the Haven shelters were rejected.

Similarly, the armchair activists shall make all sorts of accusations against the City should the CoCT remove these people.

But the City has a legal responsibility to protect the rights of all citizens.

Why should we law-abiding taxpayers tolerate this and the compromising of our rights?

* Tony Nicholas, Lakeside.

