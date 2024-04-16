LETTER: Benjamin Netanyahu finally has his global war

by Yagyah Adams More than a decade ago, a military general based at the Pentagon told the world the US and its allies planned to attack/destroy seven Muslim-majority nations and end its global terror agenda with Iran.

What is unfolding in the Middle East is not unexpected. Prophet Muhammad explained how Muslims would be deceived by “Muslim” leaders, both religious and political. Disunity in the Muslim world based on stupidity and material greed are leading factors. When a myriad Prophets warned about the danger of greed and people refuse to listen, we can conclude that either people are superficial believers or choose ignorance and must be identified.

Ignorant/stupid Jews, Christians and Muslims are also to blame for the unfolding chaos. Netanyahu is fully aware of his wicked agenda which he implements with great precision and diligence. For example, after killing 35 000 Palestinians including 15 000 kids, it is obvious that the world is dealing with an evil death cult in the political leadership of Israel. What else did the world need to see, when Israeli leaders deliberately starve millions and mass murder innocent women and kids?

So, what’s next? Bomb Iran’s embassy, kill the children and grandchildren of the leader of Hamas to show your contempt towards the negotiation process while killing aid workers bringing food to the starved. When Palestinians respond to avoid mass starvation and murder, you call them sub-human terrorists and sarcastically evoke memories of the Holocaust to gain sympathy while you engage in genocide.

Since Iran retaliated and the Arab world remained eerily silent around the genocide, Netanyahu is demanding that white Christians from Europe, Britain and the US go and fight another war on his behalf. This leads to the next point. How stupid must people be to fight on behalf of a Godless death cult in the political leadership of Israel that refuses to recognise Palestinians as humans or their right to a state in their homeland? Why do white Christians fight on behalf of Israel when Christian Palestinians, the “original” Christians, are mass murdered by Israel? Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem and is a Palestinian by nationality.

Why do Arab “Muslim” leaders say and do nothing when God instructs them in the Qur’an to defend Muslims specifically, and other people in general, oppressed by a cruel and inhuman enemy? The answers are all obvious. God the Creator is creating clarity for humanity to use our intellect and see the truth for what it is. Many of our “leaders” sold their souls for power/wealth/glory and cannot be trusted. God gave them authority including the so-called Arab “Muslim” leaders. Instead of building a peaceful, just world, they mass murder innocent people.

When they are thrown into the depths of hell with their cohorts on judgement day, it will be justice. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.