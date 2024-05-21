LETTER: Bo-Kaap residents weren’t fined - councillor

Halim Gençoğlu’s opinion piece (“Neither white nor black enough: Caught between the racial divides”, May 16, 2024) refers. As the Councillor for Ward 77, which includes the Bo-Kaap, I am happy to provide the answers to his questions.

Firstly, I must correct his comment that the City “didn’t waste any time in punishing Bo-Kaap residents with a penalty for painting their houses with Palestinian flags and graffiti”. This is simply not true. No fines were issued for the murals on residential properties in the Bo-Kaap. If Mr Gençoğlu is able to provide evidence of a fine, I will gladly investigate the matter.

Concerning informal trading opportunities in the Bo-Kaap, the City is in fact developing a wonderful new trading facility under the trees at the public open space at the intersection of Pentz Street and Yusuf Drive. This new informal trading area will include 12 trading kiosks together with additional seating and lighting. There has already been extensive consultation with the Bo-Kaap community on the designs of the trading facility, including an Open Day held in July last year. The feedback from the community has been largely positive, with some constructive suggestions and ideas that have been incorporated into the designs where possible.

The aim is to start construction later this year with further information circulated closer to the time on how to apply to trade at this facility. I am excited about the potential economic opportunities that this new trading area will provide for residents of the Bo-Kaap, and I look forward to the completion of the project in the near future. * Councillor Francine Higham (DA), Ward 77, Cape Town.

