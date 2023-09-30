LETTER: City of Cape Town gets a bad rap for homelessness

In response to a column by Carlos Mesquita, “How the City of Cape Town discriminates against the homeless”, September 19: I am surprised that homelessness is only seen in Cape Town, even though the municipality has been governed by the DA for many years, while the ANC ruled the municipality for more than 13 years.

Go to Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Buffalo City, Gqeberha, Mangaung, Polokwane, Mbombela, Kimberley, and Rustenburg, and you will say nothing about homeless citizens. Why is it so important in Cape Town and not in other municipalities? Maybe you are missing something here. Did you check where those homeless citizens were residing before coming to Cape Town? Just check their ID and you will be shocked to find out that most have houses outside Cape Town, but they are there looking for jobs and want a second house to sell when they go on pension.

Others rented out their homes. Check also their citizenship; most shack dwellers come from foreign countries using South African girls as a shield for gaining houses. * Buti Sigasa, Randfontein. * The views expressed are not necessarily the views of IOL or Independent Media.