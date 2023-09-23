LETTER: In memory of dedicated community member Ierfaan Cassiem

With frightening routine, we are losing profound and dedicated members of our community. With heavy hearts, the community of Cape Town bore the loss of distinguished and dedicated community member Ierfaan Cassiem, the CEO of Muslim Hands SA. An outstanding humanitarian has left our earthly shores, in transit to a heavenly abode. It is hard to eulogise any man, to capture in words not just the facts and dates that make a life but the essential truth of a person like him.

He gave a potent voice to the claims of the neglected, the poor, the sick and those whom he assisted in every facet of human life. The scope of his accomplishments defies description. The adoration that he rightly earned will encourage us to remember him as an individual whose supreme aim in life was to serve humanity. At the apex of his life, we witnessed an impeccable individual who earned his place in history.

His accomplishments are legendary. His quest for alleviating hardships gave him an unassailable credibility and integrity that will never be available again in our lifetime. A courageous man who, in his pursuit of helping the needy, will always be associated with progress for humanity. His remarkable deeds were inextricably connected to his closeness to Allah. Those who witnessed his utmost care and generosity will remember his multitude of accomplishments that he achieved without any pomp or pageantry.

May Almighty Allah grant the Marhoom the loftiest stage in Jannah as well as the diggar (countenance) of Allah Taala, not forgetting the gidmat (service) of the ummah which he and his beloved family have been doing over the years and which will serve as sadaqah jaria, Insha Allah. May Allah Taala give the family and loved ones sabran jameel. Aameen. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.

