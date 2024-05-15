LETTER: In Ukraine, the West needs to put boots on the ground

The illegal immoral and unjustified invasion and destruction of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin while the West, including the US pontificates, tut tuts, yaps and throws pennies at Ukraine in an effort to appease the Western world, leaves a sour taste. The truth is that until the US and the Western allies put troops on the ground the defence of Ukraine is unsustainable.

Those world leaders who cry from the rooftops that another Vietnam can never ever happen again are missing the point ... this isn’t a civil war; it’s a heinous attack on a UN recognised country with internationally recognised borders. The only Western leader with his thinking cap on is President Macron of France who has suggested sending troops to Ukraine. History will show that he was correct. Troops on the ground is the only way to stop the annihilation of Ukraine.

Long live a free Ukraine and a salute to Emmanuel Macron of France for being a visionary. * Colin Bosman, Newlands. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.