LETTER: Let’s vote for change on May 29

On this Workers’ Day, instead of merely celebrating those in work, let us turn our attention to the 32.1% unemployment rate and 11.7 million South Africans who don’t have the security and independence of a job. And let us not rest until there is dignified work for all. If this ANC government is not prepared to make the changes needed to achieve this, then let us replace them on May 29 with a government that understands the importance of jobs and what it takes to create them.

A government that will create an environment that allows job-creating businesses to thrive. Until the ANC-led government is prepared to abandon the crony enrichment scam that is BEE, and radically reform restrictive labour legislation, none of President Ramaphosa’s talk will mean a thing. Workers’ Day is rightly about honouring workers across the country, but it should also be about fighting for all those who would love to be workers but cannot find jobs.

It is no coincidence that where the DA governs you will find both the best audit outcomes and the lowest expanded unemployment numbers. That’s because these two things are extremely closely linked. Good, clean governance is vital to attracting businesses and creating jobs.

DA-run municipalities consistently top the clean audit rankings. As a result, these same municipalities consistently deliver the best basic services and invest the most in infrastructure maintenance and upgrades. Help us to Rescue South Africa on May 29. Vote for CHANGE.

* Thulani Dasa, DA activist, Khayelitsha. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus