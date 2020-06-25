LETTER: Make sex offender register public

Gender-based violence will not silence the women and children who are beaten and murdered. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a voice to the 21 women murdered in the past few weeks. He said he is appalled by the war against women and children. We are, however, not satisfied with his remark that almost all alleged perpetrators have been arrested. Even though we appreciate the steps taken by government, more should be done to stop this scourge. During National Child Protection Week, Action Society urged government to make the National Register for Sex Offenders public. The register is kept confidential and, as a result, numerous offenders target vulnerable people. By knowing the names of sex offenders and perpetrators of violent acts against women and children, we can better protect this vulnerable group.

Action Society is a civil rights organisation which provides a voice for the voiceless.

Utilising the framework of our civil rights system, we aim to deconstruct the harsh realities we see.

* Daleen Gouws, Action Society.

Cape Argus

