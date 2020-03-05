LETTER: Moved to tears while reading Moe Shaik’s new book

The ANC Spy Bible, I’m of the opinion that anyone reading his book who is not moved to tears at the horror of the apartheid system, and in particular the state security services, is without a soul. Having just finished reading Moe Shaik’s new book,I’m of the opinion that anyone reading his book who is not moved to tears at the horror of the apartheid system, and in particular the state security services, is without a soul. The shame I felt while reading lingers on and will stay with me forever. The bravery and dedication of those who gave their lives for the freedom that we enjoy today will be read about in our history books in the years ahead.

The murder of a defenceless young ANC woman named Phila by the security services when she refused to switch sides and join the apartheid security machinery, knowing she was going to die if she refused, will haunt me forever and speaks to the calibre of people who paid the ultimate price for what they believed. She chose death over betrayal.

The horrors that Moe Shaik and his brother Yunus suffered at the hands of their torturers while in detention defy all understanding, and brings shame to all who turned a blind eye to what was happening during the apartheid years.

That Moe and Yunus Shaik survived the years of being hunted, hounded and persecuted by the authorities is in itself a miracle.

This book should be essential reading at all schools throughout the country.

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

Cape Argus





