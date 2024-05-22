LETTER: Oscar Mabuyane is not an example for the Western Cape

The other day I saw in the news that the Eastern Cape ANC leader (“Oscar Mabuyane to rescue WC ANC”, May 20, 2024) was visiting the Western Cape ANC leaders to help with the campaigning in the Western Cape. All I can think is, did they come here to teach the Western Cape ANC how to lie to voters and loot state resources? The blind leading the blind.

The reason the ANC in the Western Cape is in shambles is because Western Cape residents know what it feels like to live under good governance. The only municipalities that are broken in the Western Cape are run by PA/EFF/ANC coalitions. Other than that, services work in the Western Cape, we have access to jobs, and infrastructure is looked after. The Western Cape Government built a school in 70 days. Unlike any other ANC-run province, the Western Cape is setting aside billions of rands, which will benefit its residents.

This is contrasted to the Eastern Cape where these ANC leaders are visiting from. In the Eastern Cape malnutrition is at a crisis level according to the SAHRC, where children still drown in pit latrine toilets. All because the ANC stole public money meant for its people. Let's not let these ANC leaders back into the Western Cape, or we might face a similar fate. We need to keep the Western Cape DA, the only party that cares for South Africans. * Franciska, Claremont.

