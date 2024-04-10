LETTER: Peace on Eid for afflicted Muslims

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let us solemnly remember the tragedy of Palestine, where more than 50 000 innocent civilians were butchered in an orgy of hatred unprecedented in recorded history. Over the past 50 years, it is estimated that about 30 million innocent Muslims lost their lives because of their faith. The rights of Muslims are expendable, their blood is cheap. May almighty Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual blessings.

Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. May Allah flood your lives with love and happiness on this occasion, your heart with care and your mind with wisdom. We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. On this day, let us learn to accept all the blessings of Allah with an open heart and mind. This beautiful time of the year is when we should amend our mistakes and forgive other’s mistakes. Let us hope we can leave behind these challenging times together for a period of happiness, compassion and peace.

Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. Find a million reasons to make our lives more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied 1 000 times and stay with us forever. We have relied on our faith, family and friends to help guide us through these unprecedented times. I wish you all a Happy Eid-al-Fitr. May Almighty Allah shower his choicest blessing on all Muslims, and guide and protect Muslims who continue to become victims of oppression throughout the world.

Research proves that 2 million innocent Muslims were killed in the US-led “war on terror”. This is a tiny fraction of Western responsibility for deaths in Muslim lands. Undisputed UN figures reveal that 1.7 million Iraqi civilians died due to the West’s brutal sanction regime, half of whom were children. May Almighty Allah restore the sanctity of Masjid Al Aqsa and revert its sovereignty to its rightful owners.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let us not forget the plight of our Muslim brothers and sisters, who face genocide and are destroyed by the weapons of war because of their resolute adherence to their faith. May Allah protect them under his divine umbrella on this auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr. Crimes against humanity are being committed against Muslims in many parts of the world, while powerful nations remain spectators. In China alone, there are 260 concentration camps built to imprison, torture and kill Uyghur Muslims. This is the largest-scale detention of ethnic and religious minorities since World War II. According to reliable reports, thousands of mosques have been razed or damaged.

Muslims are in the cross-hairs as genocide victims, the scale of slaughter is compounded by the hundreds of thousands maimed and the many millions displaced, their homes and societies destroyed or disfigured. Those warmongers who continue to slaughter innocent Muslims have left Almighty Allah out of the equation. Rest assured, divine retribution is an absolute certainty * Farouk Araie, Benoni.

