LETTER: Perhaps we need a new politic language to cross the divide

Lorenzo Davids’s article “Vote to unify polarised political cultures” (Cape Argus, April 29) should be compulsory reading for all politicians (and would-be politicians). The appalling level of identity politics based on “tribes” or groups is hurting our country.

“The Daily Maverick” had a Zapiro cartoon showing people running away, and covering their ears while John Steenhuisen was shown singing. I found it deeply disheartening as the implication was that people will only listen if you say what they want to hear, in the way they want to hear it. Whereas Lorenzo is saying we must look past all that, and focus on content, not identity. That is the only way to achieve connectivity, and will be helped by his recommendation of new languages.

Fanakalo helped to get disparate miners working together, and tech-speak helps the geeks unite. Let’s do that. * Rob Johnston, Tokai.

