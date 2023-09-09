LETTER: Rules of council should not be applied selectively

The following is in response to “LETTER: City of Cape Town’s last council meeting was a battle between order and chaos”: I do not normally respond to the proxies of the DA, but I am compelled to respond to the Zionistco-opted Cape Muslim Congress and its leader, Councillor Yagyah Adams.

I agree with him that the rules of council are of paramount importance. These rules, councillor, apply to all of us, not only the white and deputy white side of the house. The EFF had a right to protest silently, if only to make a point. The mayor agreed with this before flipflopping, as he is prone to do. Sadly, this City council is saddled with a speaker who, at virtually every council sitting, breaks the very rules you demand everyone else to uphold. We do not see the Cape Muslim Congress addressing this issue, but we understand: posters come at a price, sometimes that price is the truth.

With regard to the treatment of women, I, as a male, am appalled that you – I presume to be a male – condone the manhandling of women by males in Women’s Month. By resisting an illegal act, they were, in your twisted view, “unladylike”. Yes, expletives were hurled at JP Smith, but that is what happens when tempers are flaring and women are being hurt by men. This is not an excuse; it is the context of the incident. Another detail you chose to omit: if you and the DA you serve had nothing to hide, the council meeting would not have been moved in secret. Secret, because the DA and its proxies, including the Cape Muslim Congress, had moved the meeting without informing the opposition.

If you and the DA you serve had nothing to hide, they would not have cancelled this week’s whips meeting at the 11th hour. Again, the truth has been suppressed by those claiming the moral high ground, in true Israeli style. * Fadiel Adams, President, Cape Coloured Congress.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].