LETTER: Smaller parties just spoil the broth

Recent comments by the Free Market Foundation’s Martin van Staden ( “Jitters as smaller parties threaten DA in Western Cape”, Weekend Argus, April 13) that the proliferation of smaller parties is good for democracy is off the mark. With a hung vote in a well-run successful municipality a minnow unknown party with no track record and with personal ambitions as the driving force simply gives his vote to the opposition and in so doing swings the well-run municipality into the hands of an unproven party with no track record just empty promises.

In return he demands the mayor’s job and gets it. So out goes the party running the successful municipality, out goes the mayor and in comes the opposition on the back of a maverick vote! Democracy or conniving self-interest politics?

