Saturday, September 30, 2023

LETTER: Social engineering, in the name of BBBEE, has become farcical

‘All companies in the tourism industry suffered during Covid. The Covid was not targeted against black companies only,’ Michael Bagraim writes. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 56m ago

Share

The letter from MP Manny de Freitas (“LETTER: Broad-based BEE doing more harm than good to travel and tourism sectors”, September 21, 2023) spells it out as it is.

Giving Covid relief monies to certain types of businesses is ridiculous and harks back to what happened during apartheid.

All companies in the tourism industry suffered during Covid. The Covid was not targeted against black companies only. This social engineering is now so ridiculous it has become farcical.

All those businesses forced to close had to pay income tax when making money, regardless of whether they were black, white, coloured or Indian.

Now that they needed some help, they couldn’t turn to our government. Hopefully, a new government will put an end to race-based employment and benefit schemes.

* Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.

Cape Argus

