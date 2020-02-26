I don’t care about Eskom. I don’t care about SAA. I don’t even care about SA winning the Rugby World Cup. What I do care about is that I’m never going to meet Tazne van Wyk.
I cry not only for Tazne, her family and friends, but I cry that within a week Tazne would have become a statistic and forgotten... Unless we move Heaven and Earth to ensure that women and girls can move around our country freely, and the monsters who prey on them are put away permanently.
Schools need to be at the forefront of this war by giving children a safe space to discuss violence at home, and report abuse. We need classes on gender respect and value, while emphasising self-worth and trust.
When we put the rights of criminals above the needs of the most vulnerable in our society, we have lost our way. How we look after, nurture, protect and love our children is the way our society will be judged.