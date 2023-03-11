The recent interview of André de Ruyter on eNCA dropped a few bombshells but also provided some insight into the modus operandi of the ANC, as explained below. It is unfathomable that one would still experience rampant looting and corruption at Eskom after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on state capture’s conclusion more than 18 months ago.

Is there a logical explanation for the lack of action by senior government officials when informed about the rampant corruption at Eskom to the tune of R1 billion a month? Why would they ignore such critical information that not only plunged our country into darkness through load shedding, but also dealt a further massive blow to our crippled economy? Former president Jacob Zuma shocked the nation when he stated that the ANC comes before South Africa. Could President Cyril Ramaphosa hold a similar view? Let us look at the facts: (a) The ANC experienced financial problems when it could not pay the salaries of its staff for the second half of the previous year. (b) It is alleged that the presidential campaign of Ramaphosa in 2017 cost R1 billion, however Ramaphosa said it was close to R300 million. (c) Recent polls indicate that the ANC’s support has dropped to 37%, which is 20.5% less than it received in the 2019 general national elections. These polls indicate an uphill battle for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

If the ANC cannot pay its own staff, then how the heck will it be possible to still fund and face a general election where a budget of hundreds of millions of rand is required? Where will the money come from? The ANC finds itself in a dire situation. Desperate times call for desperate measures. If you were the ANC with no sizeable funding coming your way, will you not create situations that would fill the coffers of your party in order to fund your campaign for the next general election? Bearing in mind that the ANC would have to remove all the stops for the next election as never before. Its support has never been so low over the entire existence of the movement for the past 111 years. Are the above reasons, why government ministers and senior politicians turned a blind eye while comrades were – and still are – continuing to loot Eskom with the understanding that a sizeable percentage of the loot should go to the coffers of the ANC?

You be the judge. * Adiel Ismail, Mountview. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.