LETTER: The homeless choose to live in the wild

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I was a police officer for 30 years in Table Bay Harbour and one of the issues I dealt with was prostitution and the homeless. I treated everyone with respect and though I arrested many trespassers, I had a special bond with them. I think I became an expert on the reasons why these people, many who came from good homes and families, chose to live on the street. Twice in my career I tried to get two ex-prostitutes, who slept under the bridge running next to the harbour, to become domestic workers on my parents’ smallholding in Ottery. But the first weekend off they never came back. My following statement is based on these experiences and what I now, as a activist, see and hear.

I had a discussion with an elderly friend whose nephew refuses the comfort of home and rather lives on the street.

I told her that I have dealt with, spoke to, interviewed, and seen how people of all ages prefer - almost relish - living in what I call the wild, the streets, and not in a family home or a shelter. By living on the street they immediately get a title, the homeless, yet to them the streets are home.

The homeless, for many personal reasons, prefer the street life and in doing so, they become “home owners” on their little patches where they sleep and keep their worldly possessions with no bond payments, no government taxes, no electricity bills or any other commitments normal home owners would have to pay.

On the streets, they have their own freedom of movement and time management, and appointments don’t exist. They meet and form bonds with their own kind of neighbours. On the streets, they know where to get free food, or a day job for the privileged who just use them as cheap labour.

Many of the homeless have made it an “art” or even a job description to beg at particular spots like traffic intersections or at certain shops or mall entrances, or even at homes of the privileged in their neighbourhood.

Many become recycle business entrepreneurs with no legal strings attached; they own their own unregistered, unlicensed and uninsured transport vehicle with no mechanical or fuels bills - the shopping trolley.

The only illegal issue here is who is legally the owners of these trolleys.

Their property may look to most of us like worthless items but the plastics, the cardboard boxes, or the blankets are what keep them warm and comfortable on the tar, cement or sand “floors” of their homes where they choose to be, where they are happy to be, where they are content to be, and where they feel safe.

That is their mi casa, their home, and this is where they want to be, and it will take tact, professional and loving consultation, or sadly as last resort, the law of the land to move them.

But it has to be in line with the word of God, which states all men are equal in the eyes of the Lord.

Our strongest law, the South African Constitution, guarantees the people of South Africa equality before the law and freedom from discrimination.

* Keith Blake, Ottery.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.