Another multimillion-rand property development in the CBD is at risk of collapsing after appeals by social activists caused drawn-out delays to the investment.

Yet another major construction development is under threat, this time the River Club Project in Observatory. This multi-billion rand project has the potential to create thousands of jobs, both short and long term. It will provide much needed middle income housing in close proximity to the city. It will provide a massive improvement to the currently rundown suburb of Observatory. It will have a substantial positive impact on all existing small businesses in the area such as restaurants and other retail outlets. But as usual a small group of disgruntled people are holding this project to ransom.

A Khoisan group are claiming this area is an ancient burial ground for their ancestors. Where are the graves? Have they been visited on a regular basis?

The irony is that many of the potential jobs this project would create would be filled by the descendants of the long dead Khoisan supposedly buried here!

What better way to honour your ancestors than by working on the grounds they were buried on.

Then of course you have some disgruntled residents objecting to this project under the guise of heritage. What heritage? What nonsense! All they are interested in is to maintain their cosy sedentary way of life. They have no interest in the needs of the wider community.

Cape Town, like every other city, is desperate for jobs, especially in an industry that is able to provide employment for the unskilled labour market.

We cannot continue to allow small groups of people to deny much needed opportunities that projects like this can provide.

We have already had the farcical situation in the Bo-Kaap.

The bottom line is, the needs of those living in the present should always be more important than the memories of those that lived in the past.

* Gary James, Llandudno.

We need more sense for our city’s future

At long last sense prevails, and possibly one of the more logical letters recently published is Gary James’s in Friday’s Cape Argus.

As a born-and-bred Capetonian, I can still never get used to the idea that for every new proposed development in our city, there are the naysayers. These objectors must surely test the patience of the developers, and we need development in our city, as every new development creates employment, during construction but also on completion.

A case in point is the purchase of site B on the Foreshore by Growthpoint, which rumour has it has now been put on hold in view of objections from Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwanzi. This appears to be the same for the proposed The Vogue and now Harbour Arch - who are these people, what is their goal?

Inclusionary housing? Rather join the fight to rebuild District Six, which still largely remains windswept and unused.

Now Heritage finds its voice in the proposed new River Club development. Where was Heritage Cape when the beautiful Rhodes Building in Queen Victoria Street was demolished to be replaced by an unsightly car park?

We need more Gary James’s for the future of our city.

* Terry Gale, Chairperson Exporters Club Western Cape.

