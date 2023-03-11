LETTER: We need to learn that our time here on Earth is finite

The earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria are a reminder of human frailty and our dependence on God. When disasters occur, many seek clarity in the spiritual or metaphysical realm, while others look towards science. Since Muhammad was the last prophet, nobody has the authority to claim any natural disaster is a penalty from the Creator. We simply do not have access to that knowledge anymore. Thus, we are left with science, where some will talk about tectonic plate movement; others about the abuse of the planet by greed for natural resources.

People drill or blast into the earth for gas, oil, gold, diamonds and other minerals. Some suggest that perhaps the building standards in Türkiye and Syria need attention and those liable for ensuring compliance must be held liable. What is vital to learn from any disaster is that we need reminding that we are all here for a short time. For example, 100 years from now, all 8 billion of us besides a handful will be dead. It is vital that we tread softly upon the earth as the Creator does not like arrogance and selfishness. Within a few minutes, 40 000 people were dead and millions of lives, social and economic activities, etc, were disrupted and ruined. As onlookers, we must appreciate our lives and be grateful to the Creator for everything. We must know, anything can happen at any time and everything is fragile. Hours before the earthquake people were planning for the next day. Many were financially secure, happy and safe within their homes. People were enjoying meals or TV with family. Youngsters were playing sports; life was just normal.

After the earthquake, wealthy people did not have homes, food or water. Homes and businesses were reduced to rubble and kids, fathers and mothers lay dead. Everything and anything can change within a minute – that is the message this earthquake is sending to the rest of us. Nothing lasts forever and what we possess will be left behind when we return to the Creator. Within days, weeks or months, we will be forgotten and life will go on. Those harming others or stealing from tax and ratepayers or just behaving obnoxiously must realise the only memories others may remember of them are their deeds. Good and wicked. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

