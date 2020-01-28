LETTER: What is the point of passing matric if there are no places for further study?









Ribane Laka High pupils celebrate. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) I am an extremely upset and angry parent of an ex-matriculant of 2019. What is the hype about the pass rate of matriculants when there’s nothing for them after they matriculate? They work so hard, just to get turned down because there is no place. My daughter, and I’m sure most other ex-matriculants of 2019, received mails saying they were in the pre-final selection pool, but this doesn’t guarantee them a place at the institution. The student works harder because they want to study, they want to contribute to society. Only to find there’s no place for them after passing with a bachelor’s pass. Some institutions have a ridiculous small number of places across all their faculties. What is the government going to do with all matriculants who are unemployed? What distinguishes the matriculant with the bachelors degree pass from the student who dropped out? Are they now not on the same level?

Are you not bothered about the country’s wealth?

Since when is there no place for a Western Cape prospective student who wishes to go study?

Have you thought about what happens, if you have a 100% pass rate, to all those who don’t have access to better themselves?

Before we start a movement, get up and do something!

My daughter said: “If the universities don’t want me, I’ll look for something else, equip myself with the best skills and even if it’s something I don’t like I’ll take it out of this country. Clearly they don’t care for the youth.”

Three of her friends were denied access due to no place.

Hard work beats talent.

What is the point in putting in all the effort to complete matric?

* J. Isaacs, Kuils River.

