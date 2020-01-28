My daughter, and I’m sure most other ex-matriculants of 2019, received mails saying they were in the pre-final selection pool, but this doesn’t guarantee them a place at the institution.
The student works harder because they want to study, they want to contribute to society. Only to find there’s no place for them after passing with a bachelor’s pass.
Some institutions have a ridiculous small number of places across all their faculties. What is the government going to do with all matriculants who are unemployed?
What distinguishes the matriculant with the bachelors degree pass from the student who dropped out? Are they now not on the same level?