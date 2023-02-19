LETTER: When voters vote for the uneducated and unskilled then voters must accept rubbish service delivery and corruption.

The futility that permeates South Africa is the result of overall stupidity and must be stopped. In modern times, few worship idols like in the past. Oddly, many have replaced idols with worship of the self. Though many claim to follow a religion or value system, in truth, many follow their own desires and do what they think, even when they lack the knowledge and aptitude to think logically.

For example, in the Kensington/ Factreton by-election, the turnout was 20%. The DA and ANC forgot to register and did not partake. The Cape Muslim Congress (CMC), which receives no government or public money, did not partake as by-elections are expensive and the CMC must monitor its budget. Past municipal elections submit that 60% of eligible voters did not vote. This advises that anyone, including the ignorant, unskilled and even criminals, can participate and win with a high-profile campaign and enough money to bribe or fool ignorant voters, who are alarmingly plentiful. For example, the MPs who tried to attack President Cyril Ramaphosa on stage during the State of the Nation Address showed the world their disregard for the rule of law and our constitutional democracy. The fighting was aired on TV and it was obvious that we have hooligans in Parliament who are representing voters who support this behaviour.

Who knew that in 30 years, 60% of eligible voters would not vote and ex-prisoners and thugs would become councillors and MPs and hold executive office? It does seems that voters do not care about the lack of education and ability of those who hold office. Anyone who has authority and is not held liable will abuse that office. Checks and balances are vital, including qualified opposition politicians. When voters vote for uneducated and unskilled people who talk a good campaign but are useless, then voters must accept rubbish service delivery and corruption.

Since the uneducated and less skilled outnumber the educated, I suggest we adopt an alternate vote process. The unemployed and those who pay less than R250 000 in tax get one vote. Those who pay from R250 000 to R500 000 get two votes, and those who pay above R500 000 get three votes. This would ensure that those who pay the most tax have a better chance of getting qualified people into office. The vote of a surgeon and his domestic worker cannot be equal. It does not make sense.

It is said: God does not help people unless they change that which is within themselves. We are governed by futility and those who hold authority via unwise voters, and then we expect quality outcomes. We need logical and rational thinking to save South Africa. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]