LETTER: Why Godless Zionists bombed the World Central Kitchen

Israel and its allies Britain, France, the US etc have killed 34 000 Palestinians, including 15 000 kids. Once we pass the emotional issues, the agenda is obvious. Zionism is a Godless, racist ideology that wants to establish itself globally just like the Nazis of Germany intended.

Killing will continue as Zionism is inspired by a misguided mental and spiritual evil that disregards the humanity of others. Zionists like “Muslims” who commit terror in the name of Islam have a spiritual and mental illness. Israel with deliberate precision murdered the World Central Kitchen delegation. The message to all other charitable organisations is obvious, Zionists do not want anyone to feed starved Palestinians.

When you are Godless and evil, you enjoy the suffering of others. When you consider your ethnicity superior and others as an inferior creation, killing the “other” is easy. Since Zionists think of themselves as superior and all others as inferior, murdering Palestinians is easy. It is like shooting fish in a barrel. Let us be reasonable and logical, God-fearing people do not participate or support mass murder. If you think genocide is justified, you have a problem as it is evident that God has sealed your soul.

Also, Benjamin Netanyahu is not a “Moses” who is going to save Israel. In reality, he is like the Pharaoh who killed children in the time of Moses. Joseph Biden (US), and Rishi Sunak (Britain), like Netanyahu, are Godless and do not care about innocent people. When you mass murder kids, it is unlikely that you worship the God of Abraham and Moses. Murderous actions speak for themselves. For months, people of the world begged world leaders to stop the genocide. At the same time the US, Britain, France, etc gave the Zionists weapons and ammunition to kill 15000 children.

God is merciful, however, mass murder of kids and thinking you can escape divine justice is stupid. The God of the Torah, Bible and Qur’an is fair and just and those who refuse mercy will be denied mercy. The killing of 140 journalists, hundreds of medical staff and murdered 200 humanitarian workers sent the clear message that Godless Zionists have no compassion as they target innocent civilians. Like apartheid, Nazism, Communism and western decadence, everything evil has a disastrous end. Godless Zionism is struggling with its last few breaths before its inevitable ruinous end.

Those who support Zionism, support the killing of children and must know that God the Creator is watching everything and that they will be held accountable. No excuses will work on Judgement Day. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.