LETTER: Why I won't be ordering takeaways as lockdown rules ease

We are able to order takeaways from fast food outlets connected to a delivery service. This is exciting if you have the money to buy fast food or live in an area where deliveries are made. Deliveries are not made in all areas, which has nothing to do with how much money you have. We are able to order takeaways from fast food outlets connected to a delivery service. This is exciting if you have the money to buy fast food or live in an area where deliveries are made. Deliveries are not made in all areas, which has nothing to do with how much money you have. All is not fair and square. How do I order vetkoek from the auntie who sells at the Bellville bus terminus? I won’t be using delivery services, based on who prepared the food and under which conditions, who folded the pizza box and loaded it, who is delivering it and where he/she re-fuelled, if the vehicle was sanitised before and after every trip, where a delivery was made before my drop-off, if was it paid by card and who handled the card, and who touched the doorbell.

Make home food because it’s safer and much cheaper.

* Kenneth M Alexander, Athlone.

Cape Argus





