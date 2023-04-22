Mother City appealing? No, it’s appalling!

The Castle in the centre of the city is the oldest building in South Africa, an iconic structure that is high on the list of “things to see in SA” – a tourist magnet. Table Mountain is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and I have spent many fabulous days on its slopes.

I’ve been up in the old cable car three times, walked to the top from all sides, and climbed dozens of its favourite rock climbs. When they were only four years old, my wife and I would take our triplets on walks up Platteklip Gorge, along the Contour path to Kloof corner, much to the amusement of any other walkers we met. It’s a truly wonderful and magical place. Yesterday, I had reason to pay a flying visit to the city and drove past the Castle. I was gobsmacked and disgusted by what I saw. It appeared that the Castle was under siege by a ward of vagrants, surrounded by scores of dilapidated tents, cardboard shelters and corrugated iron shacks. If I were a tourist from Japan or America or Europe and I came to South Africa and saw what has transpired, I would certainly not recommend South Africa to any would-be visitor.

I have, over the years, spent time in many African countries – Egypt, Kenya, the Congo, Malawi, Angola, Botswana, etc – but I have never seen such a display of squalor and disrespect as I saw yesterday. The triplets will be 17 years old on Saturday, but I would never think of taking them up the mountain again – it’s become a criminal-infested danger zone, with innocent people being attacked and robbed daily. Why? Why aren’t these people arrested? They are blatantly breaking the law, and don’t bleat to me about my rights. Me and my family have been deprived of the simple pleasure of walking freely and relaxed to enjoy nature.

Thousands of tourists have gone home appalled and sickened by the disgraceful rubbish tip that once was “the fairest Cape that we saw in the total circumference of the world” (Francis Drake). Cape Town and South Africa are losing millions of rands because this has been allowed to happen. Hasn’t anybody got the guts to stop it? Or does nobody care? The writer says he was shocked by the squalor at the squatter camp outside the Castle of Good Hope in the city centre. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Africa News Agency (ANA) *Yusuf Henriksen, Somerset West.

