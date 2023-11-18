The war on innocent Palestinians will resonate throughout history as it reveals deep global racism, conflicts of interest between justice and materialism and an overall lack of global ethics. For example, why did Netanyahu the warmonger refer to the Palestinian population as Amalekites?

The Amalekites were the progeny of Esau and Prophet Jacob and the original inhabitants of Canaan. As most locals would, the Amalekites attacked the Israelites who migrated from Egypt into Canaan in large numbers. According to Biblical accounts, the Israelites feared the Amalekites and refused to fight for the Holy Land. They only listened after they were threatened by God through Moses.

Referencing the battle between the Amalekites and Israel, Netanyahu is claiming a divine right that does not exist and to which he is not entitled in 2023. First, Netanyahu is East European. His father was born in Warsaw, Poland and changed surnames after migrating to occupied Palestine. Second, the Amalekites were the original people of Canaan centuries before the Israelites arrived. Third, Palestinians descend from the various tribes, including the Amalekites, that lived in Canaan and were directly connected via bloodlines to Prophet Jacob but they had gone astray spiritually.

Fourth, today’s Palestinians (Christian/Muslim) worship the God of Abraham worshipped by the original Sephardic/Mizrahi ethnic Jews of the Middle East. In reality, they are blood/spiritual family. The Amalekites of ancient times did not worship the God of Moses and Abraham. Thus comparing Palestinians to Amalekites to incite ancient tribal hatred is racist coming from an East European. Netanyahu must be unveiled as an opportunistic politician who seeks to inflame racial and tribal hatred to engender his private political ambitions and to prevent jail time for political corruption.

In reality, Netanyahu is much like former President Zuma who has managed to stay out of prison through endless nefarious schemes. Both men in reality are godless since they in truth worship themselves and will do whatever is needed to protect themselves from truth and justice. Both men care only for themselves and will say and do anything regardless of the disaster inflicted on others. In truth, they are signs to our humanity as to how a human can seem normal and cursed at the same time. Everything that Netanyahu and Zuma do is the fault of someone else. Ironically, both men have many supporters. Come judgement day, each one of us will stand alone. * Cape Muslim Congress Councillor Yagyah Adams.

