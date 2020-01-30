Our government officials can learn from Swedish politicians









Swedish politicians use public transport all the time. Picture: @SwedishPM/Twitter/https://twitter.com/SwedishPM/status/931556721016877056 There is always a lesson to be learned by studying other people – either by following their good ideas or avoiding their bad ones. I recently received an interesting email from a reader who had returned from a visit to Sweden. He said one of the things that impressed him most about that country was that members of parliament did not receive massive perks and privileges like ours do. They acted like real “public servants” rather than the “public masters” that ours consider themselves. Swedish MPs do not receive official vehicles, for example. They are expected to use public transport like ordinary people. They would probably be gobsmacked at the perks and privileges dished out to our pampered MPs. Quite apart from the moral aspect of this, I think it must automatically spur public servants on to be more serious about service delivery. It’s easy to claim to want to improve public transport and public safety, but how serious are you when it doesn’t affect you personally? Could you really give a toss about the state of the railways if you never have to use them? Why bother about the safety of suburban passengers when you travel to your fancy office in a free car with a chauffeur (and probably a bodyguard too)?

Why care about the tragic state of SAA when you and your family are issued with free airline vouchers and travel first class?

One of the reasons South Africans stand for elections is to get away from being ordinary citizens. Swedish politicians have to behave like ordinary citizens.

Ordinary citizens don’t flaunt flashy watches and jewellery in public. They try to blend in with the crowd. Our politicians go to great lengths to show they are no longer ordinary.

They want to shine: to flash, to be seen at social events in the company of the rich and famous. Little things like crime don’t affect them because they can afford to live in high security compounds and hire armed guards.

They couldn’t really care about the public health system because they take their health problems to expensive private hospitals or flit overseas to be treated by celebrity doctors in Switzerland.

Great statesmen have often boasted that they are ordinary people representing other ordinary people. Abraham Lincoln claimed: “I am just a man. Like any man I put my trousers on one leg at a time.”

I sometimes wonder whether our superior politicians manage to float into their fancy red overalls untouched by human hand.

Last Laugh

While shopping for a new suit, Harry met a local lawyer in the same store. He held up two jackets and said to the lawyer: “Which one would you recommend?”

The lawyer studied the two jackets and then pointed to one of them.

A week later Harry received a bill from the lawyer for R400 for “professional advice”.

The next time they met in the street, Harry said: “Good morning,” and then hastily added, “but I’m not asking you, I’m just telling you.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.