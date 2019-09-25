People go through various books during the Open Book Festival in Cape Town. File picture: Armando Herdade/Xinhua.

It took me years to master the language in which I am writing right now. The skills I learnt ostensibly kept me positioned for high academic achievement. Slowly the power play inserted itself as the Englishman and the Afrikaner worked out their uneasy alliance as co-occupiers and rulers of a land that was not their own.

That gave us the skewed notion of first and second language. I could now read: “The snake will slough off its skin slowly.” Not only that, but I started to have a superior attitude to those who couldn’t handle the semiotic intricacies.

Being English-speaking assumed a top place in the academic hierarchy. Our educators drummed in half-truths like: “Shakespeare is the greatest writer ever.” Or that “Full many a gem of purest ray serene/the dark unfathomed caves of ocean bear” was equal to the best poetry ever written.

During the early years of UWC, English was taught by Afrikaners. This would later become the irony of white lecturers being teachers of isiXhosa, with doctorates to back them up.

The changes in my life and attitude, which paralleled the birth of our new nation, occasioned me to confront, indeed, interrogate the assumptions made by speakers of the King’s/Queen’s language.

We learnt about the spread of the language across half of the known world. We were never told about the atrocities perpetrated in the name of king and country that made English so reluctantly respected.

We were fascinated by the packaging of the myth, the brilliance of the smoke and mirrors, divide and conquer strategy. We claimed academic advantage because we were articulate in a language that was never our own. We attitudinised in English. We believed English gave us the edge.

Fortunately, we came to learn differently, I at the feet of Professor Annie Gagiano at Stellenbosch University, others through political agencies, yet others through the crude process of rejection. We learnt that language is communication, first and finally.

I am not a hypocrite. I love the English cadences. I love the report to the King: “Sire, the peasants are revolting!”, and the urbane response: “Yes, I know.” Which other language can announce the death of a monarch as: “The King is dead! Long live the King!”

Hell, you have to admire the gumption of these Pommies. They schemed and lied their way into every nook and cranny of the civilised world.

But there is so much fun to be had with the language. And we have an antidote to the poison inherent in its duplicity: we treat the language as a subject.

The other vicarious pleasures can then be enjoyed without Larkin’s famous “maidenly shudders”.

English can be fun.