Pandemic gives huge impetus to tech-driven globe

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most destructive forces the world has experienced in recent times, not just in terms of the human suffering and loss of life, but also the irreparable damage done to governments, economies, businesses and educational institutes around the world. The sheer scale of the pandemic is also unprecedented, probably in human history. Never before has a disease spread so far and so quickly. This is a direct testament to how much technology has changed our world, and how small our world has become. In the old days, a disease like Covid-19 would have likely taken months to spread globally, assuming it even managed to do so. We can almost say that the virus used our own technology against us. That is one level of the strange and unexpected relationship between the virus and technology. On another level, the virus has given massive impetus to the move towards a more tech-driven world.

We have all been wondering what the 2020s would bring in terms of technological advancements and adoption, and experts have been making all sorts of predictions about what will drive technology adoption and digital transformation in the future.

There were all kinds of predictions, ranging from rapid innovation to market demand, business needs and even war, but no one could have imagined that a major driver of tech in the new decade was going to be a virus.

As strange as it seems, the virus has essentially become a catalyst for technology adoption, and might have triggered a major inflection point in the history of tech advancements, one that will potentially have massive repercussions, well beyond the end of the pandemic.

We are seeing technology being adopted at an unprecedented rate across pretty much every industry, even those that had traditionally lagged behind or had been resistant.

For example, thanks to the school closures around the world, educational institutes, from pre-primary to tertiary level, have begun to scramble to find the best educational technology solutions to serve pupils and students who are working from home.

Teachers are finding innovative ways to support their pupils using a combination of learning-management systems and virtual conferencing systems like Google Hangouts, Skype and even WhatsApp.

Even those resistant to technology are now adopting it willingly. This is in no small part due to parents, overwhelmed by the prospect of being locked in with their children for weeks, demanding schools find a way to keep them occupied while they are at home. And teachers are responding in ­creative ways.

An interesting video made the rounds recently of a group of religious teachers sitting in a classroom, listening to pupils reciting versus from the Qur’an. It was business as usual, except that the pupils were not physically present - they were connected via WhatsApp video calls.

The teachers were able to see and hear the pupils by simply holding up their phones in front of them. This is a remarkable and innovative use of the technology, a use that the makers probably did not envisage.

Similarly, people who are forced to work from home due to national lockdowns and quarantines have begun to make extensive use of video conferencing software, as well as online collaboration tools. Google even made the commercial version of its Hangouts platform freely available to everyone.

Facing major losses in turnover, many businesses are also scrambling to take their businesses online. Many are resorting to social media to do business, while those with more resources are setting up online stores and diverting customers to those stores.

This is creating a win-win situation where the businesses continue doing sales, while customers get their goods delivered to the safety of their homes.

Probably the most remarkable and positive use of technology during the pandemic is by the doctors, scientists and researchers who are trying to fight the virus. By using a combination of technologies, they are able to wage a far more effective war on the virus.

* Bilal Kathrada is an educational technologist, speaker, author, newspaper columnist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of CompuKids, a start-up that teaches children Computer Science skills. Bilal blogs at www.bilalkat.com.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.