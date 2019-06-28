Once I could loudly say I was a gay man, it changed my life for the better. Picture: Supplied

June is now globally seen as International Pride Month. As part of International Pride Month, the Cape Argus will be carrying stories from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share insights and challenges they face: #MyQueerlife: Being queer is one of the best things in my life and I wouldn't change it for the world

Coming out was something that was really something I struggled with for the longest time.

I first felt more comfortable with being labelled as fluid, but once I could loudly say I was a gay man, it changed my life for the better.

Being the son of a pastor didn't help and while it was hard for my parents after I initially came out, they have accepted me for who I am. And following my coming out, my mom wanted a follow-up conversation, since they were the last people I had to come out too. From this meeting what stood out was my mother apologising for her initially reaction.

For me, being queer informs so much of who I am as a person - which is being someone who tries to be a voice for my community in the little way I can.

Through my queer journey I also unlearned a bunch of problematic things including internalised homophobia, fragile masculinity, patriarchy, anti-blackness and misogyny. Now I'm proud of the fact that I can channel both my masculine and feminine energy. And not be afraid to have a beat mug giving the gurls life.

Our community has come a long way and while we still have a long way to go, the space we're in now is magical.

Therefore, I'm here, I'm queer and I'm not going no where.