Queen Elizabeth II, leading by example

Last week Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace in London for a period of self-isolation at Windsor Castle, her residence in Berkshire, where she was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, 98. This was in line with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recommendation that those aged 70 and over in the UK should self-isolate at home for up to four months to prevent contracting the dreaded coronavirus. The move must have brought back memories of World War II when, as a 13-year old princess, she and her sister, Margaret, were housed at the castle for the duration of hostilities. Rumours that they were to be evacuated to Canada were firmly quashed by their father, George VI, who declared that he needed his wife by his side and she wouldn’t part with their children, so they would all stay. The princesses lived secluded and fairly austere lives in the blacked-out castle, studying diligently and seeing their parents briefly in the evenings.

Elizabeth was delighted when she was called up for national service. After much persuasion, she was allowed to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service at the age of 19, where she learnt to drive and maintain military vehicles as the war wound to a close.

She continues to drive herself around her country estates in her Land Rover at the age of 93, and she still rides her faithful black Fell pony, Carltonlima Emma, at Windsor.

Princess Elizabeth’s horizons widened when the royal family visited southern Africa in 1947. She turned 21 towards the end of the long tour, during which she was separated from her naval suitor, dashing Prince Philip of Greece.

She marked the occasion by recording a speech which was broadcast on April 21 – a solemn act of dedication by a sincere young woman who has striven to live up to the standards she set herself almost 73 years ago.

“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

The king, a heavy smoker who had less than five years to live, found the programme arduous, but it was a wonderful experience for the sheltered princesses – and an introduction to the royal duties that lay ahead.

The family travelled 7 000km (mostly by train), visited more than 400 cities, towns and sidings and spoke to 25 000 people.

It fostered the queen’s abiding interest in the people of the “British family of nations” (the Commonwealth) which has been one of the cornerstones of her reign.

South Africa was part of the family until 1961, when prime minister HF Verwoerd withdrew our membership in the face of stinging Commonwealth criticism of apartheid.

The queen and the Commonwealth welcomed us back 33 years later, in 1994.

