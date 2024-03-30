Radical Islam has been waging 100-year war against the West

Like Europe, North America has become acquiescent to radical Islam. Democratic and liberal undertakings have demonstrated why Jews can no longer feel safe. Radical Islam has been waging a 100-year war against the West.

Prior to WW I, much of the Middle East was under Turkish control. The population was mostly Muslim. Christians and Jews were Dhimmi. They were humiliated and belittled. The Arabic word for blacks is Abeed, meaning slave. The leader of the British mandate’s Arabs was Haj Amin al-Husseini, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. He instigated pogroms against the Jews from the 1920s. In Egypt, 1928, Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood. He called to replace the West with a Caliphate. The Brotherhood includes CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Muslim Students Associations and Hamas. MSA spreads Jew-hatred with groups like BDS (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) and Israel Apartheid Week. BDS’s goal “is to euthanise the Israeli dream”. The Hamas charter calls for killing every Jew in the world.

Before 1964, only Jews were called Palestinians. In 1964, the Soviet KGB created the Palestine Liberation Army to thwart US influence. Terrorism was their tool to focus attention on the “Palestine” narrative. In 1993, Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation signed the Oslo Accords, which allowed Yasser Arafat and his fighters to enter Israel. Arafat said the accords were like Mohammed’s pact with the Quraysh Jews. Mohammed ignored the treaty, slaughtered the men and enslaved the women. The principle of abrogating agreements with Infidels is called “taqiyya” which cannot be tolerated in the free world.

* Len Bennett Author of ‘Unfinished Work’ Ottawa, Canada. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus