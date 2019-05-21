The Zeenatul Islam Masjid. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

On Monday, the Cape Argus published a letter titled, Call-to-prayer is just noise which violates our rights. In the letter, the reader CL Lombard voiced their complaint about the Athaan.

"When ordinary citizens complain about noise from mosques because they have no choice but to listen to it, then the rhetoric, as expected, is to shout religious intolerance. It is not religious intolerance. It is what it is, a noise disturbance."

Later in the letter, Lombard goes on to state that the call-to-prayer is "an infringement of my right to be left alone to believe as I will and not to invade the air above me for religious purposes."

The letter caused quite a debate, and had many people sharing their views on the matter were a few of the responses to the letter.

Dario Mussa Benedito: "This debate is getting hot. The author threw a couple of facts written in the constitution bill... Can't wait to read the respond of the same caliber against the article..."

Rhonda Roberts: "My goodness. Really unbelievable...Many years of respect and tolerance of a few moments of having to perhaps turn up the TV? Or whatever and now some toffy nosed so and so thinks its okay to be insulting about people who have a belief system. Sheer arrogance."

Liesl Saayman: "If it was church bell ringing it would have been stopped. Respect others beliefs and have your sermons in silence. Also while you are busy with that give the majority of people living in this country freedom from food which was blessed by pagans and take you halal sign off our food. Thank you.

Sonia Terblanche: "This person has issues! How disrespectful is that towards other religions."

Maryke Gouws: "I’m sure church bells also disturb some people. Jeez, live and let live. Let’s have some tolerance."

Zaheed Ismail: "CL Lombard... Church Bells and the Athaan from mosques are what is needed in this world to get people like you to realise how far away from humanity you have gone."

Craig Thomas Fortuin: "Entitled man I reckon. It's all about him, he thinks. He will have to learn to share the world."

Vox Humana: "Would love to go and blast my Christian hymns with loud speakers in front of his house."

R.Bowles: "5am is quite annoying."

Michael van Wyk: "The intolerance of one believer towards other beliefs."





I think CL forgot about the cars that pass his house & work that disturbs.Oh & what about the birds, the birds who sometimes wake me up in the morning, they invade my air too. What about the school bells that disturb me & the police & ambulance sirens.I can go on & on.Really?? https://t.co/IJ1poMMMOs — 𝐙𝐀𝐈𝐃 𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐑 ✨ (@ZaidOmar) May 20, 2019





