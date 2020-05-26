Real threat of the Covid-19 pandemic is victim mentality

She died a hero. Anncha Kepkey, a trauma unit nurse, on Wednesday morning lost her life to Covid-19 - the most recent of an increasing number of front-line workers to succumb to the virus. Her death follows the those of nurses in the Western Cape, among them Nolufefe Mdumata, Aunty Nellie Benjamin and Ntombizakithi Ngidi - real people who we, as a nation, honour for their sacrifice. The significance of their sacrifice extends beyond the recovery of those under their care. Their contributions were extraordinary also because their choices to care for others represent the best of how people may choose to respond to the threat we face. Their choices were not to break the essential commitments to stay at home or maintain safe proximities to others, but to spend their energies and compromise their safety to care for those most under threat - a choice not only available to medical practitioners and other essential workers, but to all citizens. As citizens, we have a choice to contribute to the struggle in many different ways since we know that we do not only struggle for recovery from infection, but even more critically, to stave off the economic and social disaster that follows an extended national lockdown.

The human ability to choose is a central theme to reflect on when observing how institutions, communities and individuals respond generally to situations of struggle. One way of making sense of choice as a broader social dynamic is to reflect on human agency and capabilities.

“Human agency” on the one hand refers to the individual awareness of your ability to always reflect on and choose a response to a given situation or event, and then to act.

On the other hand, “agency” describes the relationship of people with their environments, social structures and societal institutions, which enable us to have and enact choice. Public debates regarding the national lockdown in general terms deal with both these emphasis - the limits to individual choice, and the relationship between citizens and the state to determine and enact such limitations.

“Human capability” also engages the personal and social features of choice but emphasises its moral implications by describing what must be considered a good choice - that is, choices that enable everyday lives lived that people, individually as citizens, and collectively as a nation, consider valuable and meaningful.

To be capable is to live an ethical life that represents and to establish your freedom as a citizen, doing so within circumstances that represent and establish the freedom of a nation. That is, to be and become someone who does the right thing, and to be part of and build a community that wants to become and do the same.

The enemies of agency and capability are human experiences of determination and utilitarianism, which are situations and encounters that lead people to think they have no choice.

People sense they are victims because their lives are determined by events outside their control, and because their usefulness, not their agency, during the pandemic determine who they are.

This is the real threat of the pandemic: to defeat our sense that we are free and able to enact that freedom and replace it with a sense of victimhood - a threat that the choices of Anncha Kepkey, Nolufefe Mdumata, Aunty Nellie Benjamin and Ntombizakithi Ngidi to care, showed we are able to overcome.

* Reverend Rudi Buys is the executive dean and dean of humanities of the private and not-for-profit higher education institution, Cornerstone Institute.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

