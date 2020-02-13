SA workplace must be ready for coronavirus









Chinese President Xi Jinping receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention in Beijing on Monday. Picture: Xinhua/AP As I write this column, we have not had any outbreak of the coronavirus in South Africa. It certainly doesn’t help to panic but it does help to be organised and to have a proper protocol at the workplace should there be an outbreak. At the time of writing, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the coronavirus is not yet a pandemic. Many countries around the world are gearing themselves up to cope with the outbreak and recently the Diamond Princess cruise ship went into quarantine when 10 passengers were tested positive for the coronavirus. Many countries have put task teams together and their governments have structured plans in place and communicated to the country and in particular the workforce. Unfortunately, with issues such as this panic does seem to spread and even xenophobia. We must avoid that outcome with proper planning. We must keep an open mind but we must also be aware. There are enormous healthcare implications and even in countries such as Australia which has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, they are worried. We have to be ultra conservative and need to ensure that all walks of life know how to react when or if we have the problem. Already the medical profession has developed a vaccine which is still in test phase but looks promising. I strongly believe that the Ministry of Employment and Labour needs to consult with the Health Ministry as soon as possible in order to put together a protocol for the workplace. I spoke to an Australian specialist, Dr Richard Hirschson, who has been following this issue closely. He advises that every ministry should be working together and even with a low mortality rate this eventual pandemic will cause very significant trauma. He said no country in the world can afford to be slack in any way as healthcare systems can become quickly overwhelmed. Dr Hirschson has pointed out that South Africa has some excellent protocols and a superb medical system. The way in which we have handled tuberculosis (TB) and its spread has been exemplary.

I also turn to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and to our Workmen’s Compensation Fund who need to be prepared and ready for any eventuality. We know that the departments of health and labour have invested in the public investment corporation and today have over R70billion invested. Unfortunately, with a large sum of money like this many other sectors in our society are looking to try and use that money to bail out state-owned enterprises. I don’t believe that anyone has thought carefully about the necessity to have a large sum of money as back-up should our workforce be affected by the virus.

The question is whether our minister of employment and labour has even thought about the spread of the virus at the workplace and whether anyone has done the math in order to determine what it would cost the Unemployment Insurance Fund if we have to close down factories and large workplaces.

The concomitant claim on the funds will be enormous. It is suggested that we use actuaries in order to outline some scenarios for us. Employers, who are going through tough times with the negative economy might be liable for some of those costs. Is our government ready to step in? One need only look at previous pandemics around the world where the suffering was enormous and governments weren’t ready.

Thankfully, many are able to work from home in this modern age and employers should be as flexible as possible to allow this. The World Health Organisation has recommended that as soon as there is an outbreak those people be isolated. This will mean that people affected by the virus would either have to remain in hospital or at home and would not be functional unless they can work remotely. Each and every business has to consider its structure and to see how they can continue to be functional should there be an outbreak.

Obviously leave and unpaid leave should be honoured and we need to negotiate whether there will be a moratorium on lay-offs during the crisis. Obviously the healthcare industry will be the hardest hit but they are going to have to work with the other various other ministries to ensure a spread doesn’t take place. For instance, the various departments of transport would have to have their own protocol with regard to screening people before they get on crowded trains etc.

Many employers may have to consider helping their staff with health gear and nutritional needs. This is not fanciful stuff as we have seen in many towns in China all work has been shut down.

The employees don’t seem to have been compensated and employers are likewise suffering. Many fragile businesses will declare bankruptcy and we need to be able to ensure that staff who are dismissed will be properly compensated by the funds in the Public Investment Corporation.

Each and every business is responsible for its staff. The businesses have a duty of care for their employees. For instance, tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. Businesses in South Africa have been effective in handling the issue. TB is easily spread in crowded living, working and social conditions. Workplaces have been able to cope and structure themselves to identify individuals and test those who have been exposed. We have protocols on how to recognise TB and what to do once it is diagnosed.

We have a good system in place for prompt diagnosis and the early treatment has downplayed the risk to the rest of the community and to other staff. The management is fully aware that if someone has a persistent and lasting cough they would be regarded as a tuberculosis suspect. Any staff member showing systems will be taken to a health facility and properly screened.

It is my recommendation we use the protocols already in place for TB to try and fashion a proper system for this new virus. The training and roll-out of the system could not be wasted as we will be facing other viruses in the future. Even if the coronavirus proves to be easily handled, we will not have wasted our time and money in ensuring that we are able to face this illness.

The workplace does provide a fantastic opportunity to test and to avoid any infectious diseases. The duty of care the employer has towards its employees is a well-founded principle in our law and should any business be lacking in this duty of care the Department of Employment and Labour can be contacted.

There must be a commitment by management to put together the plan, provide sustainable resources and have trained staff to react immediately. All employees should be educated on the policies and procedure. We have to implement the infection control measures to minimise any risk of transmission or infection at the workplace.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer. He can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.