Soon God will send the ANC government to the dustbin of history

We are not all the same. I am not referring to religion, culture, ethnicity or caste, etc. I am talking about intellectual, emotional and spiritual development. Oddly, many do not know this and also do not care as long as they can live a regular and peaceful life and watch TV, and that is also okay. Some of us are different and yearn for deeper truths. So we research and think about things to comprehend how the world works and how all this fits into the Creator’s overall plan. God the Creator is not limited to only using good people to do work, sometimes God uses bad people.

For example, for 40 years the prophet Jeremiah warned the Israelites that if they did not repent, God would punish them. They did not listen and God sent Nebuchadnezzar. He later tried to force idolatry on the Israelites and God punished him with seven years of madness until he submitted and accepted monotheism. Fast forward and we have Adolf Hitler, who set Europe on fire and was liable for the murder of 80 million. He ruined Europe and sapped its military strength. This limited colonialism and the suffering of non-whites globally.

This gave the chance to demand some freedom, human rights and dignity, etc, that British and European colonialism had no intention of granting. Although most Africans and Arabs remain under the yoke of imperialism and criminal syndicates, it is a little better than colonialism. We may not consider Hitler a tool of God, but how else could the people of Asia, Arabia, Africa and Latin America free themselves from the brutality of racist exploitation without Hitler’s ironic racist madness towards other Europeans? Moving forward again, apartheid was a brutal system applied by cruel and willing participants.

After God helped ruin the apartheid system and its handlers, the black majority was given a chance to worship God and develop freedom, safety, security and dignity for all. Who could imagine that we merely exchanged one oppressor for another? Racist tyranny was replaced with criminal tyranny. South Africans do not have safety or security and people live in fear since the government tolerates crime and corruption, etc. How else can we explain the annual 22 000 murders and few convictions? Soon God will send these fools to the dustbin of history as God did with all the other fools before.

The point is simple: when God the Creator creates an opportunity for change it must lead to better things, not worse things. Those in authority must ask themselves how they will explain to the Creator who gave them an opportunity for change. Authority has accountability and that comes sooner or later. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.