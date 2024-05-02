South Africans want more than just freedom on paper

On April 27, 1994, South Africa celebrated the triumph of democracy. Voting queues brimmed with hope and a sense of unity as we ushered-in a new era. The breaking of apartheid shackles was a monumental achievement. I believe South African trade unions were instrumental in this newfound freedom, with workers making enormous sacrifices to ensure its realisation. I remember Cosatu president Willie Madisha’s fiery leadership galvanising the people and shaking the Nationalist government to its core.

As we celebrated Freedom Day’s 30th anniversary on April 27, 2024, I reflected on the elation I felt three decades ago and why it faded over the following years. As a labour lawyer, I see the world through the lens of employment. Our hopes were partially realised with the Labour Relations Act, amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and institutions like the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Workers’ rights, hard-fought for by trade unions, were finally being recognised. Yet, these rights, excellent on paper, need to translate into tangible action.

Headlines in Independent Newspapers underscore the broken promise of freedom: “A Broken Promise of a Better Life for All,” and “ANC has failed South Africa for past 30 years, says Msimanga”. Analysts, authors and journalists alike lament this illusion. On the bright side, we have a free press that can reflect on why our freedom has dissolved. We also have a free and functional judiciary; miraculously, our democracy has survived. We can only go up from here. The people will exercise their power once again on May 29, 2024. South Africans want more than just the paperwork of freedom; they want the psychological liberation that comes with the ability to live a dignified life – a life where adults have gainful employment and the government delivers desperately needed services.

True freedom remains elusive when people lack jobs and struggle with poverty. We need to create jobs and ensure proper training and education. The current ANC government clearly lacks the ability to provide a life of dignity. While political freedom was a long, hard-fought journey, we must now fight for the next step – a life of dignity. This can only be achieved if the people select leaders who will deliver the rights enshrined in our Constitution. Our Constitution guarantees the right to work, and we must manifest that right for true freedom. I have spent the past 40 years working in job creation and employment law and have simple, easily implementable ideas to help the private sector create more jobs. These ideas must be tackled by the incoming government from June 1, 2024. It won’t be easy, but every individual needs to embark on the path to dignity urgently.

While these job creation strategies aren’t magic, they are doable. I have enormous hope for the future and look forward to celebrating Freedom Day on April 27, 2025, with a renewed sense of optimism. Let’s embrace the possibilities of a brighter future. * Michael Bagraim is a veteran labour lawyer, and a Democratic Alliance MP. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.