The ANC is no longer the party it once was

On January 8, 2024, the ANC turned 112. That’s a milestone. Few political parties reach that age. The governing party has played an important role in the liberation of South Africa. And it remains central in the politics of the country. The ANC has what it traditionally calls its January 8 statement, which is delivered by the party president. This year, the statement will be delivered this coming Saturday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The ANC’s January 8 statement used to be one of the most anticipated speeches. However, it has lost its significance. Why? Because the governing party has failed to take the masses to the Promised Land. Instead, it is focusing on its power struggle and internal fights. In addition, the party no longer has the best interests of the masses at heart. Instead, it is inward-looking and party members are fighting for contracts and business deals. The ANC used to have good leadership. Now, poor leadership is the order of the day. For instance, Fikile Mbalula is the worst secretary general the party has had. Mbalula is a clown and speaks out of turn. He has attacked and criticised party elders, including former president Thabo Mbeki. On several occasions, he was forced to withdraw his statement and apologise.

Also, the party’s finances are not in order. In the past, the ANC has failed to pay its staff. If it cannot manage its finances, how can it manage the country’s finances? The ANC uses cadre deployment to deploy members in the government. However, the deployment is not based on merit. As a result, cadres occupying strategic positions in the government are unqualified and incompetent. What kind of decisions do they make? China implements cadre deployment as well. China is doing well because its deployment is based on merit and the cadres are trained and well prepared for their roles.

Clearly, the ANC has become a different animal. It has become corrupt and capitalist even though it preaches a socialist gospel. Its members are materialistic and money-minded. Whatever happened to serving the masses? * Thabile Mange, Gauteng.

