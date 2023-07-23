Most problems can be solved if we research the knowledge that has existed for centuries. Currently, our government is trying to destroy the middle class on several fronts, including increasing the cost of safety and security, education, healthcare, economics and allowing corruption to continue.

In education, to ruin the middle class, the state wants to centralise the school application process that has proven tragic as the system collapses annually as parents in Gauteng and elsewhere can attest. While giving the School Governing Bodies (SGB) the financial duty to manage schools, the state undermines the SGB with legislation forcing schools to admit those who cannot or who refuse to pay. Thus schools reduce SGB staff as income drops and the government does not reimburse for non-paying parents. The result, as expected, is more kids in classes with fewer teachers. The gap between rich and poor increases as the middle class’s chances are ruined. Inevitably, there will only remain private schools for the wealthy and schools for everyone else, no more middle options.

Also, some medical aids are owned by thieves who give little in return for charging much. Medical aid is often the difference between life and death as our public health service worsens. The attempt to assist healthcare with NHI by nationalising/stealing the billions hoarded by medical aids will not help. Sadly, the billions will soon be stolen by those in the public health services as they give contracts to their friends, comrades and family as has happened over the past 30 years. If the state cared about the poor, they would not allow comrades and friends to cripple Eskom by allowing theft of a R1billion a month as mentioned by Andre de Ruyter.

Eskom ruined many middle-class businesses since only the wealthy can afford massive inverters/generators etc. Under this government, the rich grew richer and everyone else is poorer. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

