The study of history is a powerful lens to understand the present

Undoubtedly, it is much easier to work in a country if the people understand the topic, such as South Africans, and are friendly in the institution, like those at the Western Cape Archives and Records in Roeland Street. Last week, the head of the Cape Archives, Erika le Roux, informed me about 22 files on Palestine in their collections.

One of the documents contains an interesting note about the Palestine Liberation Organisation and mutual concern for the Zionist Israeli Government and Apartheid South Africa: “In wese is hierdie publikasie n aanval op die beleid en optrede van Israel asook die VSA. Klaarblyklik is die doel van die publikasie om die PLO in so n goed moontlik lig te plaas in die oë van lesers. Die publikasie is niks anders as n propagandamedium vir die PLO wat daarop gerig is om simpatie te verwek by lesers nie.” (In essence, this publication is an attack on the policies and actions of Israel as well as the USA. Evidently, the purpose of the publication is to portray the PLO in the best possible light in the eyes of readers. The publication is nothing more than a propaganda tool for the PLO, aimed at generating sympathy among readers.)

Many similar documents in the archives support the anti-democratic policies of the Zionist Israeli Government between 1948 and 1994. In this sense, the South African national archives serve as a black box for researchers, much like how anti-democratic governments operate, such as the Israeli government today. As known during the era of apartheid in South Africa, the government’s support for Israel can be attributed to several factors.

The apartheid government saw Israel as a valuable ally in the Middle East, sharing common concerns about regional stability and security. South Africa and Israel engaged in military co-operation, including arms trade. Israel provided military support to the apartheid regime, which helped bolster South Africa’s defence capabilities. The apartheid regime and Israel were both criticised internationally for their policies, and they faced isolation on the global stage.

This shared sense of isolation may have contributed to a degree of mutual sympathy and understanding between the two governments. Both apartheid South Africa and Israel experienced diplomatic isolation during certain periods. This shared experience may have led to a form of solidarity, with each country seeking allies outside traditional diplomatic circles. Similarly, both South Africa and Israel opposed certain African and Middle Eastern liberation movements, perceiving them as threats to their respective governments.

These relations continued till 1994 and since then South African archives have been open to researchers for any social studies. The study of history serves as a powerful lens through which we can comprehend the complexities of contemporary conflicts. In the realm of Palestinian studies, an often overlooked but immensely valuable resource lies within the archives of South Africa.

In essence, the significance of South African archives for Palestinian studies lies in their capacity to provide a historical roadmap. By exploring the parallels between these two distinct yet interconnected struggles, researchers and activists can gain valuable insights, fostering a more nuanced understanding of the complexities of Israeli occupation and cruelty against Palestinians. * Halim Gençoğlu.

