A recent report on Al-Jazeera News, titled “The Gold Mafia”, exposes a global criminal network. Criminals involved in the illegal gold, diamonds and cigarette trade, etc need to launder money. They use the church, politicians, bankers, and anything and anyone who can be corrupted. Thus, wars in Central Africa will continue and will not stop as the chaos is a strategic pretext for looting Africa’s resources.

The corruption of government officials and politicians is vital to the chaos across Africa. The critical issue remains, and will continue: the looting of resources and corrupting the weak, as a means to an end. The corruption involves Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindus and atheists, etc. Black, white, brown and every colour imaginable. Africans fleeing the poverty and devastation of Central Africa caused by US, British and European sanctions will find no justice. Fuelling the corruption and murder will continue as political leaders morph into criminals within the old African “strongman” ruling style.

The UN turns a blind eye to the origin of conflict in Africa as it serves a global agenda. Any white person can declare Africa is beyond help as Africans are inherently savages who prefer chaos and barbarity above law and order. This justifies centuries of slavery and colonialism that Europe and Britain refuse to acknowledge, as the original sin against innocent Africans. When it comes to corruption and creating chaos there are no rules. For example, during the sanctions and while the US demanded the world to ostracise Iran, “Zionist Americans” bought oil from the Ayatollah, the enemy of Israel and the US. The US also openly supplied Iraq, and secretly Iran, with weapons to ensure that the war continues.

The point is, when we are told criminals at Eskom are controlled by a few political leaders it is logical since South Africa, like the US, Britain and much of the world, is managed by criminals. Modern neo-imperialism is not about foreign government domination but criminal networks that dominate global economics from which regular people are excluded. This is why Africans who live on land that has natural resources continue to live like slaves and have no access to its riches. This is why the death penalty is made illegal. Chaos, crime and conflict are vital to the governance strategy of skilled criminals who pretend to be revolutionary political, and economic leaders. These are not average criminals, they have empowered themselves with rhetoric to deceive, undermine and subjugate the masses of people simultaneously.

Bankers in New York, London and now Dubai and global criminals are the modern neo-imperialist. To save Africa we must align corruption with the death penalty otherwise it will never stop. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.