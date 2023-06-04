As South Africa observes Child Protection Week from May 29 to June 5, all of us should spend at least some time reflecting on our present and our future. It is no secret that, especially in times like these, the South African child does not have it easy. It is perhaps more important than ever that we all take a moment to reflect on the obstacles our children face.

As of March, the Western Cape has more than 30 000 children in the foster care system. To some extent, this is good news: it means the Western Cape government is ensuring that children are placed, and that the necessary support is provided to them. But it is concerning that such demand exists in the first place. It means that many children – too many – are being left without the support structure they so desperately need. And while the provincial government works to compensate for this with foster care and its innovative parenting programmes, all of society must come together to form a more caring, more cohesive social fabric.

Child protection goes beyond ensuring our young are safeguarded against immediate threats; it is also a reason to examine the path we are on. We must evaluate the world we are leaving to our children – the lives they will lead, the jobs they will have, and ultimately, the country they will inherit. If that vision is not the one we want, it is up to us to do something to change it. * DA Western Cape Legislature Media and Research Office Ryan Hand.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].