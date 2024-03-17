The world needs justice

When we consider current global events it is obvious that the majority of ordinary people are suffering. In Sudan, we have a civil war forced upon innocent people by a few military men. In Palestine, Israeli Zionists are busy with a genocide against innocence. In Haiti, gangsters control an entire nation.

Life is becoming difficult in South Africa as the elections approach and the choices of who to vote for are pathetic. Politicians blame each other while stupidity increases in every city across our nation. From the Arab lands to the US and across Africa we must acknowledge the reality that we are governed by evil people. The evil is so great that mass murderers compete in so-called democratic process and good alternatives are crushed under the weight of massive corrupt campaign funding. The president of Egypt is helping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the genocide of Palestinians and Egypt is silent. Egyptians know that if they speak out they will be killed as this has happened before. While Palestinians are killed, Saudi Arabia hosted a grand prix.

Muslims thinking about protesting the genocide of Palestinians in the precinct of Mecca or Medina know better. While the global murder rate increases among ordinary people, criminals are released upon society to ensure we are sufficiently terrorised. The idea is to create and spread fear among regular folk. When gangsters can demand that a prime minister must resign as has happened in Haiti, what next?

In Cape Town, some townships are filthy as gangsters demand a “tax” from collectors. Parts of South Africa don’t have piped water as the water cartels ensured water truck contracts must “flow” into their pockets. Fixing broken pipes is not a priority as the water mafia does not want that. It starts small and then gets bigger. From a “tax” on rubbish removal and then demanding the resignation of a prime minister. Most people forget that good governance is based on a few simple rules. Firstly, ensure justice in everything (no corruption). Secondly, deliver basic services to everyone. Thirdly, when a government cannot stop criminals from terrorising regular folk or cannot deliver an affordable and reliable supply of electricity and water and cannot keep streets clean, they are not governing and have failed.

We are led locally, nationally and internationally by gangsters in suits that terrorise and impoverish regular people. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.