To future generations we'll just be a bunch of silly clowns...









Many years ago, when I was young and unshaven, I went on a motorbike holiday and decided not to shave for the entire two weeks. Part of the reason for this was that shaving gear takes up valuable luggage space, which is limited on a bike. When I arrived back home sporting the beginnings of a beard, I received mixed reactions to my new look. Most friends just thought it looked silly, but a favourite aunt examined me with a critical eye and said: "Oh well, I suppose it adds interest to an otherwise boring face." The beard stayed. Later, up in the Karoo, one of the farmer neighbours looked at the beard scornfully and said: "Are you trying to look like an artist or a musician or something? Why don't you shave like a normal man?"

I replied: “Do you shave your armpits?”

“Of course not. Women shave armpits.”

I said it was surely up to each of us to decide whether to shave, and where to shave. He wasn't entirely happy with that. Men shaved their faces. End of story.

Today the facial fashion seems to be the unshaved look; neither bearded nor clean-shaven. It’s very macho to look rough and bristly, as though you have more important things to do than shave. You probably just stick your head into the leaf shredder for a moment when you're working in the garden. Football players seem to like this look. And lumberjacks.

It's always interesting to look at old photographs and see how fashions change, and how ridiculous yesterday's fashions look when seen through today's eyes.

Until quite recently women were considered daring if they wore trousers. Female teachers were not allowed to teach in trousers. Skirts were the required dress in classrooms. In government departments too.

Look at the women in today's shopping malls. You’ll see hardly a skirt anywhere, apart from those worn for religious reasons. From teenagers to grannies, it’s jeans or trousers across the age range.

One thing we can be sure of is that whatever the fashions are today - in clothing or hair styles or even body shapes - one day our grandchildren will look at the photographs and roar with laughter.

If there's a message to be learnt from all this it's never to take ourselves too seriously. We may consider ourselves to be seriously important, modern and full of great wisdom and experience. To future generations we'll just be a bunch of silly clowns. And I suppose we are.

Last Laugh:

An efficiency expert ended his lecture with a warning note: “I’d advise you not to try these recommendations at home.”

“Why not?” asked a member of the audience.

“I used to watch my wife making breakfast. She was very inefficient, often going to the fridge three times and fetching just a single item. It took her 35 minutes to prepare breakfast until I suggested more efficient ways.”

“And now?”

“Now it takes me 20 minutes.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.