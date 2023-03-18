To the striking students: Maybe you are just not clever enough to pass that university degree

Decades ago while at university, I realised I was not going to become a doctor, dentist or anything which required maths or physics. It required an ability which I lacked and had to make realistic choices regarding my future plans. Today, at universities we have students who fail and cannot manage their own expectations. Instead of pursuing something else or becoming a plumber or electrician, etc. they disrupt the university when refused admission.

Some are unable to accept their limits and instead of finding an alternate strength they disrupt the university. Ironically, often the people who love talking about human rights look down on plumbers and electricians, etc. Little do they know that plumbers and electricians earn anywhere from R350 to R750 an hour depending on who they work for. Not everyone is meant to attend university. Some people are meant to fix cars and install aircons and that’s perfectly okay. My brother has a university teaching degree but makes more money as a plumber and has never looked back. My auto-electrician, who has a successful business, proudly displays his UCT Social Science degree on his workshop wall although it has nothing to do with his current line of business. While education is vital and we must strive to improve ourselves, we need to understand that our income or rizq (provision), as it is stipulated in Islamic terms, is determined by the Creator.

Wealth generation is dependent on your ability, but more so on what has been ordained by the Creator. It has been said that your rizq will find its way to you even if it is buried underneath a mountain. Also, that which is not meant for you will not reach you even if you feel it in the palm of your hand. Those who make money by deceiving others and those who seek wealth through whatever means necessary must realise they are harming themselves. To the striking students: everything cannot be someone else’s fault. Maybe you are just not clever enough to pass that university degree. Perhaps it is time you consider a career in politics, as I did. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

