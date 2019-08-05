Activate! Change Drivers has worked and connected with more than 3 000 youths from around South Africa. The project has found that among young people there is not just capacity, but also an insatiable appetite to tackle our country’s social and economic ills. Bonile Bam

Imagine a South Africa where two young men from what, in our country, often amounts to two different worlds - one white from a leafy suburb, the other black and from a township - are asked to work together to address a pressing social concern. They are also encouraged to think creatively and innovatively, well beyond the boxes in which they have both been placed by our society.

Now imagine that together, using their combined knowledge, skills and resources, they come up with an innovative plan to tackle crime in the townships by deploying a drone to map out crime hot spots.

They then present those maps to the police as a resource for monitoring crime in that community.

Far-fetched? Idealistic? Naive? Wishful thinking?

In fact, this is one of many true stories from a project - Activate! Change Drivers - in which we have worked and connected with more than 3200 youths from around South Africa. What we have found is that among young people there is not just capacity, but also an insatiable appetite to tackle our country’s social and economic ills.

These youth are also determined to rewrite the narrative of pessimism and despair that is so pervasive in our country. They do so despite many obstacles that they face in their daily lives, from poverty and sub-standard education to a prevailing national cynicism about the future that is insidious.

In working with these young ­people, we’ve been able to identify some key constructs that can be drawn on to unlock their potential. We have learned that by introducing them to new mindsets including problem- solving, creative thinking and innovation - they are able to map out alternate pathways for themselves and others.

Every day these young people defy the reputation of their generation as demotivated and lazy. Those who come to us already have fires blazing in their bellies.

They are working in, and engaging with, their communities. They burn with the calling to inspire others. They share opportunities, identify or establish bursary opportunities, raise funds or source clothing for young children, teach other youngsters how to be financially savvy, and are social change drivers in the making.

We in South Africa have all seen what powerful drivers for change the youth can be - be it in 1976, or just recently with the #RhodesMust Fall movement, which led to the successful #FeesMustFall movement.

Our role is to support them in recognising that they all have vast and untapped reserves of agency, which they can harness to solve the problems right on their doorsteps. We’ve also found that by bringing together youth from polar-opposite contexts, we can create a sense of connectedness out of that difference.

They learn to understand each other’s contexts and to engage with one another authentically without hiding behind socially constructed barriers of race, class, gender. Rather than obsess with what makes them different, they choose to look at what they have in common.

Sadly, these approaches and capacities are not nurtured in the curricula of mainstream education. We’ve sought to grow these mindsets in alternative spaces.

By the end of 2019, we hope to have expanded our network to more than 5000 young people in South Africa. But our project can only scratch the surface.

Imagine the exponential potential for change that would be unleashed should all school curricula incorporate programmes that seek to encourage innovation in our children, beyond the school entrepreneurship programmes that have been floated.

In doing so, we could build new and boundless stores of social capital and foster an ideas economy for social change.

There are precedents and prototypes to which we can turn. We have seen how investment in education has paid off in countries like China and Singapore, and we’ve seen the innovations that have come out of these countries.

But in South Africa, we are still a long way away from this. Consider the ridicule levelled at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, not just by opposition parties, but also by rival factions within his own party and by members of his own team.

In a country beset by a near pathological Afro-pessimism, one would have thought that the president’s address - in which he imagined a bold new South Africa in which every 10-year-old can “read for meaning”, bullet trains that connect megacities, a cutting-edge public health service, a food-secure populace driven by smart agriculture, networked modern cities, and comfort and prosperity for all South Africans - would have been universally embraced as a visionary blueprint for the country.

Instead, the president is widely lambasted as “a dreamer”, and not in the flattering sense.

This is an indictment of the state of our nation. Surely what the president was doing was inviting us to imagine a new society vastly different from what we behold now. Once we’ve imagined it, we can start to ask ourselves how to create it.

When he closed his address with a poem by Nigerian writer Ben Okri - which includes the line, “Our future is greater than our past” - we are drawn into a world of possibilities, and of imagination. Denying our children and our youth that world of possibilities, is to deny all of us the possibility of a future that is indeed greater than our past.

* Ashley Roman is the national programmes manager at Activate Change Drivers South Africa, and a Bertha Centre scholar at the UCT Graduate School of Business where he is completing his MPhil in inclusive innovation.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.