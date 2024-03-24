US hypocrisy limitless in audacity

American political leaders are so deceitful. For example, the highest-ranking Jewish member of the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, a well-known Zionist and long-time supporter of Israel, criticised Prime Minister Netanyahu. The backlash was instant as Senators and Congress members attacked Schumer. Senator Lindsey Graham, a so-called Christian leader on the Israeli Zionist payroll for decades, vilified Schumer.

Many US Christian leaders are hypocrites. Why can I say this? Fundamentalist Christians await the Messiah to lead Christians to a glorious victory subjecting all of humanity under a vast Christian dominion as subjects or slaves. Graham takes Zionist Israeli money knowing full well that when the “Messiah” arrives, people like himself will either kill, convert or subjugate Jews and Muslims, etc.

These beliefs are deeply rooted in the American Christian fundamentalist mindset of which Senator Lindsey Graham is a leader. His Schumer comments suggest an internal schism within American Zionism. It suggests Graham had instructions from Netanyahu to belittle, criticise and rein in Schumer and ensure that the money and weapons continue to flow from the US taxpayer to Zionist Israel. Graham is bought and paid for and thus corrupt.

Ironically Israel uses the same US taxpayers’ money to buy support in the US Senate and Congress. Why did Schumer speak against Zionist Netanyahu? The answer is simple, Democrats are losing the presidential race and Donald Trump, a Republican, is winning. People across the religious and racial spectrum in the US witness the genocide in Palestine. Social media posts hourly report on the killing of Palestinians. Any human with a soul will reject the brutality when Zionists invite kids to collect food and then bomb and shoot to kill.

It is shameless hypocrisy when US senators and Congress members tell Schumer not to interfere with the internal issues of Israel when the US spends billions undermining and toppling governments. The deceit is so obvious and toxic. The truth is that the Democratic Party in the US do not care about Zionists killing innocent Palestinians but fear losing an election to Trump. The Republicans are no different. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.