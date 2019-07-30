A complement of 16 bands will compete in this year's Marching Competition organised by the Delft Law Enforcement School Resource Office Unit and the Western Province Marching Association. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City in partnership with the Western Province Marching Association (WPMA) held the 2019 Marching Band Competition in Delft on Saturday, with six high schools and eight community teams competing for top honours. “A marching band provides another family to which all band members can belong - in the band, they learn values and standards, and they learn teamwork and how to appreciate their fellow band members,” said Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

“School resource officers (SROs) not only help to make schools safer places, but assist in building positive relationships with young people and encouraging them to become law-abiding and responsible citizens,” he said.

The contest was organised by the Delft Law Enforcement School Resource Office Unit and the WPMA with the purpose of strengthening relationships between law enforcement and community members.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A complement of 16 bands will compete in this year's Marching Competition organised by the Delft Law Enforcement School Resource Office Unit and the Western Province Marching Association. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson for Delft, Charles George, said contests such as this were great for young people from areas with few extramural activities available.

“In these areas, entertainment facilities for young people are often scarce and sometimes the only places to socialise are shebeens and similar places that are not healthy environments for them to be,” he said.

“I think that the marching band competition is brilliant because it keeps these young people busy and also exposes the community to the kind of talent that different districts have to offer.”

George said that these competitions could open young people to greater opportunities and they could even represent South Africa in national and international marching band contests.

Crystal High School won top honours for Section A, while Voorbrug Secondary School were the winners for Section B.

The other participating high schools were Delft Technical School, Heideveld Secondary School, St Andrew’s Secondary School and Mount View Secondary School.

“A marching band provides a unique opportunity to boost the self-esteem of those who participate and fosters a sense of unity and belonging,” said Smith.

